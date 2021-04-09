Oddo Bhf Initiates Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Research analysts at Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.10.

Square stock opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 410.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $23,013,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,254 shares of company stock valued at $288,304,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

