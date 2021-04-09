Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCDO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON OCDO traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,150 ($28.09). The company had a trading volume of 782,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,770. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,382.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.86.

In other news, insider John W. Martin purchased 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, for a total transaction of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($27.14) per share, with a total value of £19,918.43 ($26,023.56). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 827,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,238,759.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.