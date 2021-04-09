NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $572.48. 91,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $257.00 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

