Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 108,812 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of SPX worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.