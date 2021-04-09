Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

