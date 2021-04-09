Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.43 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.