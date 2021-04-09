Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 104,789 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 104,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $185.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.