Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

