Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

