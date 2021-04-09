Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

