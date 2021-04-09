NovaGold Resources Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

NG stock opened at C$12.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -113.77. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.18 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.76.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

