Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.36% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.