Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,398 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The company had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $936,267.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.