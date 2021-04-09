Northern Trust Corp Sells 571 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $6,876,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $3,010,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $24.41 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

In related news, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

