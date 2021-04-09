Northern Trust Corp Sells 47,080 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Kadmon worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. On average, analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

