Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,564 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

