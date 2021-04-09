Northern Trust Corp Has $8.44 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSH. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 557,148 shares in the company, valued at $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $63.14 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.