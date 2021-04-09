Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

