Norges Bank Takes $166.21 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,647,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,208,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

