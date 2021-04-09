Norges Bank Invests $175.15 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,673,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,147,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of KeyCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,202,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,018,000 after purchasing an additional 639,540 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.33 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

