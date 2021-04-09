Norges Bank Invests $155.51 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,543,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $155,511,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

