Norges Bank Invests $147.64 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,240,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,637,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Ingersoll Rand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $51.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.