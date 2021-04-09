Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 618,011 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 618,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,575,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $311.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,739 shares of company stock worth $23,867,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

