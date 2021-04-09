Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

