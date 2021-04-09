NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,668. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

