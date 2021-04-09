Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NLSN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

