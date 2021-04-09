NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE NGL remained flat at $$2.19 during trading hours on Friday. 9,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,541. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $282.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 27.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

