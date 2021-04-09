NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.92.

A number of analysts have commented on NEP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.