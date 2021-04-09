NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,392.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.22 or 0.01087848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.62 or 0.00432629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00063575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017465 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001387 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

