NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.