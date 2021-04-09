Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.67 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $31.67 million and $5.95 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00269509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.37 or 0.00787168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.12 or 0.99791267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00699978 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

