Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NYSE:NR opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $281.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 395,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 433.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

