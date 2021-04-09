Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NYSE:NR opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $281.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

