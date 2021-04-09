Newman & Schimel LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,552,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

