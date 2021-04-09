Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

PWR stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $92.80. 10,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,701. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

