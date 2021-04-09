Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Heartland Express worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

