Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.62. 81,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,321. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.85, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

