Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $587.45.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $554.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.23. Netflix has a 52 week low of $363.03 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.