NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $107.27

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.27, but opened at $103.48. NetEase shares last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 21,949 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

