Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,363,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.08 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NLTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

