NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) vs. Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Head to Head Contrast

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 3.34 $121.02 million $2.74 14.30 Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.80 $25.74 million N/A N/A

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 19.96% 8.73% 0.96% Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06%

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NBT Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.07%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Peoples Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 141 branches and 176 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

