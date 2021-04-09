Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 0.7%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 77,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 264,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.