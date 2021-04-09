MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MultiPlan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MultiPlan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MultiPlan stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

