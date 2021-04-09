MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price objective on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.86.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY opened at C$56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.26. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.