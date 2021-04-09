MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

MSGN has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MSG Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

