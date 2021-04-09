MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by TheStreet

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

MSM opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

