MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

MSM stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

