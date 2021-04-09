Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.73

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 14003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Get Mplx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 625,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.