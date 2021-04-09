Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:MOTR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 260 ($3.40). The company had a trading volume of 52,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,899. The firm has a market cap of £234.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.34. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 175.46 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 315.13 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Adele Cooper acquired 13,327 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

