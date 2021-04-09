Morris S. Young Sells 40,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00.

AXTI stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 million, a P/E ratio of -411.53 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

